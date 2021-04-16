Re: “US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive” [April 13, Nation]. The occurrence of rare blots clots among a small number of J&J vaccine recipients may decrease public trust in this vaccine and further hinder vaccination efforts once the J&J vaccine is able to be administered again.
Considering that COVID-19 cases are now on the rise again, getting people vaccinated is more important than ever toward returning to relative normalcy.
In addition, pausing the administration of the J&J vaccine deals a great blow to current vaccination efforts given that the J&J vaccine is much more accessible since it requires only one dose and is much easier to store compared to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. As such, I believe it is important to stress that getting vaccinated with J&J vaccine still greatly outweighs any potential negative effects, especially considering that only six of the 6.8 million J&J vaccine recipients experienced this with no clear association.
Vivian Ma, Clyde Hill
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.