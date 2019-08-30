Re: “Britain’s PM suspends Parliament in bold maneuver for no-deal Brexit” [Aug. 29, A1]:
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, faced with a recalcitrant Parliament while trying to negotiate an increasingly difficult Brexit, simply suspended the parliament so he could have his own way.
I wonder how long it took President Donald Trump to inquire of his advisers whether or not he could suspend Congress.
Bruce Fifield, Everett
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.