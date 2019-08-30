Re: “Britain’s PM suspends Parliament in bold maneuver for no-deal Brexit” [Aug. 29, A1]:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, faced with a recalcitrant Parliament while trying to negotiate an increasingly difficult Brexit, simply suspended the parliament so he could have his own way.

I wonder how long it took President Donald Trump to inquire of his advisers whether or not he could suspend Congress.

Bruce Fifield, Everett