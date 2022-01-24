Re: “John Stockton’s defiance of COVID-19 mask mandate forces Gonzaga to suspend Hall of Famer’s season tickets” [Jan. 23, Sports]:

Kudos to the Gonzaga University administration for suspending John Stockton’s tickets. Although he has been an admired university ambassador for many years, in this instance he is served by distrust, disinformation and denial.

Unfortunately, he has lost sight of the central core of the Jesuit educational tradition and has ignored the mandate to “Be a man for others.” It is impossible to serve your fellow man when you subject him to a pernicious, contagious and fatal disease. I hope that he returns to common sense shortly.

John Lell, BBA ’69, MBA ’72, Seattle