By
The Seattle Times

Thanks to The Seattle Times for a fitting encomium to the late John Prine. A musician of great talent, heart and insight, Prine’s offerings were rich commentaries on the vagaries of life’s shifting tapestry. Predictably, he would catch your attention, make you think and just as often make you smile. He will be missed.

God bless you, John. Safe journey home.

Joe Martin, Seattle

Letters editor: letters@seattletimes.com;

Most Read Opinion Stories