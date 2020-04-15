Re: “Thank you and farewell, John Prine” [April 9, Opinion]:
The loss of John Prine to the coronavirus hit me a lot harder than I thought it would. Thanks so much for your moving tribute to this American troubadour.
Russ Higgins, Tulalip
