When Bernie Sanders and the Bernie Bros go low, Joe Biden (fellow Scrantonian) must go high. He’ll need to remember this when he faces President Donald Trump, who will go even lower.

Biden must focus on who he is, a blue-collar kid of NEPA (Northeastern Pennsylvania).

He came from the people to serve the people. His narrative reflects that of so many folks who long to move forward in life but also give back to their communities. I have met so many on this path in Seattle.

This is Joe Biden. He must not get lost in the hype and the negativity. He has important work ahead.

James Clauss, Seattle