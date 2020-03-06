As a formerly active Republican who deplores the direction the party and the federal administration have taken under the influence of President Donald Trump, I urge Washington’s disillusioned Republicans, as well as independents and Democrats, to vote for Joe Biden in our primary election on Tuesday.

I believe Biden is the best person to end the Trump presidency, begin the healing process our nation sorely needs, and restore morality and decency to the White House.

Karen Munro Ellick, Bainbridge Island