Gov. Jay Inslee wants to do something regarding global warming and rightfully so, but I never heard a word about the jobs that would be lost at the coal-fired plant he was so enthusiastic about closing.
It seems our governor has his eyes on a bigger prize, but if he wants to represent all of us, he’d better start talking and acting like he cares about all of us. No details yet on what it would cost us other than to say not doing it would cost us more.
You gotta do better than that, governor.
Don Curtis, Stanwood
