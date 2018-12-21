Many families are celebrating the birth of Jesus of Nazareth during this special season.
He and his family became immigrants, fleeing certain death in their homeland. His family had to protect him from the local authorities. His parents took him and fled to another, safer place.
They were allowed to stay, and I don’t think they were treated as illegals.
George Michael Janecke, Seattle
