It is odd that a city of which part is recognized as occupied land by virtually every country on the planet (except Israel and now the U.S.) should be considered the capital of its occupiers.

The U.S. is a country that claims to believe in separating church and state, yet its politicians promote the idea that Israel should be a state defined by a single religion and not for all the people who live in it.

Imad Abi-Saleh, Seattle