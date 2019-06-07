Here are the results of my own public-benefit survey conducted during 80-plus rounds of golf at Seattle’s Jefferson Park Golf Course over the past two-year period:
- There’s a near perfect blend of races at the facility;
- There’s a near perfect blend of the rich with the not-so-rich;
- There’s a near perfect blend of the young and old, male and female.
Who’d be crazy enough to give that up?
Richard C. Nelson, Seattle
