Here are the results of my own public-benefit survey conducted during 80-plus rounds of golf at Seattle’s Jefferson Park Golf Course over the past two-year period:

There’s a near perfect blend of races at the facility;

There’s a near perfect blend of the rich with the not-so-rich;

There’s a near perfect blend of the young and old, male and female.

Who’d be crazy enough to give that up?

Richard C. Nelson, Seattle