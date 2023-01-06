To those who say there’s not enough information, yet, about the insurrection to make an objective judgment about­ what happened on Jan. 6:

There are people from both parties who were traumatized by that day. It isn’t subjective — there aren’t two sides to this. There is an 800-page report that details what happened on that day and the days leading up to it. Many of us watched that day unfold in front of us on television. We saw our former president urging his followers to head for the Capitol and show their “strength.” We witnessed our former president try to prevent a peaceful transition of power to the man who was duly elected to serve us by a majority of voters — and we saw the former president try to discount the votes of the 81 million people who voted for his opponent. We were eyewitnesses to this.

Nope, I am not going to tiptoe around that day and pretend that we don’t know what happened and that there are two sides to this. And anyone who still refuses to acknowledge the evil of that day and who’s to blame for it is, in my opinion, willfully ignorant.

Karen Molenaar Terrell, Bow