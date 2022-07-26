Americans owe a huge debt of gratitude to the members of the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 attack on our democracy.

The committee has conducted eight hearings presenting disciplined, thoughtful, fact-based information in an understandable format regarding the events pertaining to and the individuals responsible for the attack on our democracy.

We must insist that Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department use similar excellence and determination to protect our democracy.

Ben Wildman, Seattle