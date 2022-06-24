Watching the Jan. 6 hearings causes a great deal of pain. Seeing the rule of law trashed in so many ways by the very person who should be upholding our democratic values reminds us of the real dangers we face: The fragility of our Constitution is under attack. Without the courage of ordinary citizens, elected and otherwise, despotism would rule.

The committee has done an amazing job of gathering evidence to inform the public of the many ways in which the Trump administration tried to impose its willful unlawfulness on the American people. We owe the committee, and those who testify, our gratitude. They have presented this mountain of evidence objectively and clearly. To those who might accuse the committee of partisanship, I would say: The proposed Republican representatives would have turned these hearings into clown shows. Thus they were rejected. The committee has behaved with dignity. These fact-based hearings are as nonpartisan as can be. The evidence speaks for itself.

A recent poll shows that 58% of Americans believe that Trump and his enablers should be prosecuted for his actions relating to the events of Jan. 6. Remember, people died because of him.

Roberta Scholz, Edmonds