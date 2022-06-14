For the sake of our great country, former President Donald Trump deserves to be prosecuted for his attempt to overturn the election results. To fail to do so only encourages future presidents to similarly interfere with the peaceful transfer of power, a hallmark of our democracy originating with George Washington.

Let’s honor the legacy of that early patriot. It might be different if Trump admitted culpability and apologized to the nation, but the fact that he has not is damnable.

Dale Menchhofer, Seattle