Re: “Prosecute Trump? Merrick Garland is investigating aggressively but prosecuting cautiously” [July 11, Opinion]:

It is not U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s job to make political decisions about who should be brought to trial. In the face of the overwhelming body of evidence being developed by the Jan. 6 committee, it is his duty to organize the prosecution of the ex-president.

The Constitution provides for peaceful conflict resolution, which resides in a jury of unbiased citizens. They weigh the evidence from both sides of the dispute and decide if guilt or innocence has been proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

It is true that no president has been criminally prosecuted, but there has never been a situation of this magnitude, where a sitting president actively endeavored to overthrow the democratic institutions of the United States.

Dave McCracken, Seattle