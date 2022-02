The Republican National Committee’s declaration that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was “legitimate political discourse” is a stretch of the imagination a bit too far [“GOP: Jan. 6 attack ‘legitimate discourse,’ ” Feb. 5, A1].

The dictionary defines “discourse” as “written or spoken communication or debate” and does not include action, especially violence, whereas the event on Jan. 6 resulted in injuries and deaths.

Ron DiGiacomo, Seattle