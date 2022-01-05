Democracy has held despite the dark day of Jan. 6. But the threat of an authoritarian GOP looms large.

If Democracy slips in this great nation, it won’t happen overnight. History teaches us that civil wars simmer for a long time before boiling over. Democratic principles will erode, one by one, over several years, starting with the installment of officials in positions of electoral security who care more about “owning the Libs” than refereeing a free and fair election.

Gerrymandered districts and voting laws will continue to morph over time to ensure only the extreme candidates gain footholds, while honest, moderate leaders are cast aside.

Hungary, Russia and China serve as templates, and while it may not be Donald Trump, it could be a facsimile. We could elect a leader who may even win without cheating because selling outrage, stoking fears and spreading mistruths is a recipe that works, as Fox News understands.

It could happen here. The wheel is already in motion.

Greg Lang, Bellevue