Re: “In Seattle, the shocking laughter heard ’round the world” [Sept. 18, Northwest]:

Watching the horrific footage of Seattle Police Officer Daniel Auderer mocking the death of graduate student Jaahnavi Kandula, amid our anger and profound sadness we were haunted by Auderer’s statement that her life had “limited value.”

We both see ourselves in Kandula: Sutapa is an immigrant Indian woman who came to America at a young age to pursue her education; Aretha is a first-generation Indian American woman who grew up in Seattle.

As people of color, we are very aware of the fact that we are viewed as having “limited value.”

This is not an isolated incident. Violence against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community continues to grow. Recently, the Wing Luke Museum was vandalized in a racially motivated attack. These crimes demonstrate how deeply rooted racism is in our culture. Auderer’s comment is a damning example of how historically racist violence has been made possible by the wholesale devaluation of brown and Black people.

We know for a fact that Kandula’s life had tremendous value. Without the contributions of all the Black and brown people like her, this country wouldn’t be where it is today. We offer our deepest condolences to her family, friends and our community.

Sutapa Basu, Seattle, and Aretha Basu, Seattle