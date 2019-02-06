A recent letter suggests that there is little danger in a Howard Schultz candidacy because, in the event to a deadlocked Electoral College, the election will be tossed to the “Democrat controlled House.”

The House would not be voting with its usual 435 votes but with 50, one per state delegation. So California gets one vote and so does Wyoming. More than 25 states have a majority of Republican representatives in this House, so in a vote like this the Democrats would be in a minority (though it will be the next Congress that would vote for president; we don’t know how the representatives will be distributed then).

It turns out that a presidential election in the House is much less connected to the popular vote than even the Electoral College. So this is not an event to look forward to. And on top of this, there is the vice-presidential vote in the Senate, one vote per senator.

James King, Seattle