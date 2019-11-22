Danny Westneat writes that “Everyone’s mooching off King County”:

Westneat may be correct, however, he fails to point out that Seattle-style Democrats are the ones driving up taxes with their calls for cradle-to-grave services that more independently minded people in the rest of the state would prefer to provide for themselves or privatize. King County and Seattle proper drive elections and now control Olympia. Just last session, these legislators drove up taxes to the tune of $27 billion over the next decade.

I do not think the people outside the region are trying to “mooch.” They are collectively pushing back against the Seattle-style policies the only way they have left — the initiative process.

Seattleites claim that folks in the rest of the state are being selfish. Couldn’t it be argued that it is selfish to demand that the rest of the state join their common pool with so little voice as to how the funds are spent?

Free stuff is not free, obviously.

Michelle Darnell, Kirkland