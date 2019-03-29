President Donald Trump and Republicans are celebrating that the Mueller report did not find collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in tampering with our elections. It is a relief that the man sitting in the Oval Office is not an actual traitor. But that is not the end. First, Attorney General William Barr’s report did definitively show that Russia invested a lot of resources in tampering with our elections. I haven’t heard much conversation about how that is going to be prevented. All branches of our government need to get busy on that.

Even if Trump did not collude, there are still serious issues with his financial dealings, including with Russia. There are the possible violations of the emoluments clause. We still have a president who emboldens racism and dictators. Trump was not exonerated for obstruction of justice. And there are other examples of Trump having a challenging time understanding the Constitution and the rule of law.

This administration still has a lot to answer for.

Nancy Whitney, Renton