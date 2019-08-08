The benefits of civility seem obvious, but then one more guy with hate in his heart and a gun in his hand proves that for some, it’s not obvious at all.

Bigotry is spreading everywhere. My son has been called both a “gringo,” because of my skin color, and the “n” word, because of his own — shockingly, inside the classroom. As a new school year begins, it worries me.

It isn’t just on American politicians to promote civility. It’s every citizen’s duty, especially those in leadership roles.

Bigotry only gains traction where tolerance and kindness are not demanded. So, let’s demand it. The world is watching. Our kids are watching.

Lisa Harmon, Yakima