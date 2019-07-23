Re: “Where Dutch design and safety for bicyclists intersect”:

Hurrah! I am pleased to see Seattle considering adopting the Netherlands’ design for bicycle traffic.

When I was touring with the Seattle Men’s Chorus in 1998, my very first contact with Dutch soil was stepping off the bus in Amsterdam right in the middle of a bike path, whereupon I was upbraided by a cyclist who pointed out that I was impeding traffic. Once I was safely off to the side and had a good look at the layout, my next thought was, “Why don’t we have something like this back home?”

A mere 21 years later, the possibility looms that we might. Now, let’s see, given the discussion; eventual approval; final planning and budgeting and eventual execution, it should be about another 21 years before it is complete.

Thomas J. Munyon, Marysville