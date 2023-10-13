I am horrified by the attack by Hamas on Israel. As a Jewish American citizen, I do not believe the United States should support the killing of innocent families in Gaza. Revenge is not a way forward.

Depriving people of food, water, electricity and safety will not help Israeli citizens or Jewish people around the world to be safe. I fear it will make things worse. I believe it is possible to care about and take actions to support the safety of people in Israel without giving unconditional support to the actions of the Israeli government.

Meredith Berlin, Seattle