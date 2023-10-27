The massacre of innocent Israelis has resulted in the massacre of innocent Palestinians. It doesn’t matter who started the fight or which side was more cruel and deserves to be punished. As the civilian casualties in Gaza continue to rise and anger in the Arab world mounts, the desire for revenge and violence will be stronger than ever.

Israel’s mission to destroy Hamas is not a viable solution. History is full of examples that ideologies don’t go away after their leaders die. Fascism did not end in 1945. It evolved and took new form in the 1990s by a series of sobering events: ethnic cleansing in the Balkans, the rise of skinhead xenophobia toward immigrants in Britain, Germany and Scandinavia. The killing of Osama bin Laden did not get rid of al-Qaida. It created a splinter group with the emergence of ISIS.

The best deterrence against terrorism is not the path of war. After all the dead have been buried and the rivers of blood washed, Israelis must realize that there is no greater security asset than peace. This is where true victory lies.

Maliha Masood, Kenmore