Seattle’s sister city in Israel is Be’er Sheva, a short drive from Gaza. I was in Be’er Sheva on the evening when a peacemaking prime minister, Yitzhak Rabin, died from the gun of an Israeli citizen hostile to the Oslo Accords, a killing to derail peace in Israel and Palestine. As a member of a delegation of school counselors, psychologists and family support workers visiting Be’er Sheva, a devastated university political scientist told us he feared that Benjamin Netanyahu would soon replace Rabin and end the peace process. This was three decades ago.

Haaretz, a highly respected newspaper in Israel, has expressed that Netanyahu has nurtured the life of Hamas as an ally in keeping any prospect for a two-state solution off the table. Jewish settlements on the West Bank and Hamas in Gaza share a desire to deny the right of people to a state.

Continuing and escalating the brutal response to the savage attack of Oct. 7 will likely extinguish the lives of thousands of children and any prospect of peace. Terrorism has origins, and I fear that my friends in Be’er Sheva, along with other peace-seeking Israelis, will lose public support throughout the world.

Dan Turner, Seattle