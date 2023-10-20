Re: “Language around ‘Day of Resistance and Protest’ leaves Jews fearful” [Oct. 18, Opinion]:

Randy Kessler’s Op-Ed does not speak for all Jews.

I have been at three protests recently, one convened by Palestinians and two by Jews. Each of these gatherings supported the Palestinians in Gaza and called for the U.S. to demand an immediate cease fire by Israel, an end to the occupation, and immediate aid to Gaza/Palestine.

I am a second generation Jew and Israel has turned its back on the Jewish value of tikkun olam, “to repair the world.”

Adrienne Weller, Seattle