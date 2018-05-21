The huge amount of space allotted to denounce Israel for saving the lives of families living near the border is frustrating.

While we all deplore the loss of life, the Hamas march by about 40,000 was not a peaceful demonstration. Many, some armed, rushed the border fence. The Gazan people suffer under a fanatical dictatorship. This is why both Egypt and Israel keep the borders closed. Rioters damaged a main crossing for fuel, food and supplies, which means further hardship for the Gazan people.

The Hamas victory is that the news media was fooled into denouncing Israel for saving the lives of its citizens.

Carolyn Hathaway, Bellevue