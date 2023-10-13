Thank you for your balanced coverage of the latest Mideast conflict. We are reading horror stories from both sides of the conflict. No winners here.

But wait — there are two winners in all of this:

First, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been struggling with his popularity as he challenges the democratic principles Israel was founded on. Even his military reservists were threatening not to report for duty. With the awful Hamas attack, he is “back”— consolidating his power. And his military reservists are now, understandably, ready to take up arms to defend their country. Accusations of demagoguery and corruption have disappeared.

Our second winner: Hamas. Hamas and its hatred of Jews isn’t popular with a lot of Palestinians. But with Israel’s retaliatory and horrific bombing of everyone and everything in Gaza, Hamas can now play upon Palestinian frustration and grief to unite against Israel.

These two winners have created a no-win situation for everyone else.

Anne Fitzpatrick, Seattle