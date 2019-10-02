Re: “What’s behind that new $75 car-tab fee”:

A $75 car-tab fee makes perfect sense to me. I have driven a hybrid vehicle for probably 15 years. These vehicles cost more than normal combustion-engine cars, but I was doing what I could for the environment.

Now I get to pay a tax on my hybrid to fund electric charging stations. It seems more like a fine.

My vehicle will never use the charging stations. Who paid for the many gas stations around? Oh, that would be the petroleum companies and me every time I filled up. Electric cars may be the wave of the future, but then future electric companies should pay for the necessary infrastructure and users should pay for their charges.

Sheryl Frost, Renton