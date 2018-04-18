As humans, we tend to wait until the last minute to do anything, especially file our taxes. The resulting last-minute volume causes the Internal Revenue Service website to crash. Other private websites, especially shopping sites, have experienced similar crashes in the past.

So why not stagger the filing dates? Filers in the Eastern and Central time zones could have a deadline of April 15, while the rest of the country’s deadline could be the April 16. This could be alternated every year for fairness.

Another option would be to give financial incentives to early filers: a 10 percent discount, with a $100 cap, if filed by March 1, and a 5 percent discount if filed by April 1. Both these options could also be tried together. These options are worth trying in 2019.

Subir Mukerjee, Olympia