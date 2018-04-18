As humans, we tend to wait until the last minute to do anything, especially file our taxes. The resulting last-minute volume causes the Internal Revenue Service website to crash. Other private websites, especially shopping sites, have experienced similar crashes in the past.
So why not stagger the filing dates? Filers in the Eastern and Central time zones could have a deadline of April 15, while the rest of the country’s deadline could be the April 16. This could be alternated every year for fairness.
Another option would be to give financial incentives to early filers: a 10 percent discount, with a $100 cap, if filed by March 1, and a 5 percent discount if filed by April 1. Both these options could also be tried together. These options are worth trying in 2019.
Subir Mukerjee, Olympia
Most Read Opinion Stories
- Philadelphia Starbucks incident is a painful wake-up call to confront racial bias | Editorial
- High noon in Syria: Iran vs. Israel | Thomas Friedman / Syndicated columnist
- Kinder Morgan pipeline: In no one's best interest | Letter to the editor
- Without world-class public transit, how can Seattle even think of tolls? | Op-Ed
- Washington state has much to lose in trade war | Editorial
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.