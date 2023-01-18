Re: “IRS backlogs continue as Republicans mount offensive” [Jan. 12, Nation & World]:

The article reported that Republicans want to defund or at least reduce the staff of the Internal Revenue Service. Members of the same party often say government should be run like a business. While generally I agree, the idea that the IRS should be defunded is like a business cutting back the number of employees charged with reviewing and collecting its accounts receivable.

Of course, people or entities who have fudged on their tax returns or who owe back taxes would like the number of IRS agents to be reduced if not totally eliminated. I doubt many, if any, businesses have eliminated or will eliminate their employees reviewing and trying to collect the accounts receivable.

Mark Marshall, Kirkland