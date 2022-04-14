The Federal government has spent billions fighting COVID-19, and billions more in money and aid to Ukraine in support of its war. I don’t disagree with either of these.

But why can’t these same leaders find a measly $100 million or so to hire enough people for the Internal Revenue Service to be a functional organization? An additional $50 million or so for an upgraded modern-day computer system wouldn’t hurt either.

The American taxpayer is footing the bill for all spending and is being eaten alive by inflation. Wouldn’t it be nice if taxpayers could get their refunds in a timely manner? I am still waiting for last year’s refund. This year’s return was filed mid-January. It’s now mid-April, and they haven’t gotten to it yet.

Ed Rund, SeaTac