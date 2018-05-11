We have seen this movie before [“Shock waves over Iran action,” Page One, May 9]: nonexistent weapons of mass destruction, threats, sanctions, invasion, regime change, civil war and chaos. That movie did not end well. The sequel will end much worse.

The neoconservatives who sold us the war in Iraq are now back selling us a new war with Iran. Trump’s move to pull out of the Iran nuclear agreement is just the first step in the neocons’ plan for regime change in Iran.

The cost estimate for the invasion and regime change in Iraq runs as high as $6 trillion dollars. How much will regime change in Iran cost us?

James J. Farrell, Bellevue