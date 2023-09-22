Re: “Americans released by Iran arrive home, tearfully embrace their loved ones and declare: ‘Freedom!’” [Sept. 19, Nation & World]:

“Zip it!” is my response to critics of the prisoner exchange recently arranged by the Biden administration with Iran.

The supposed “ransom” the U.S. paid is a clever maneuver that lets Iran, subject to U.S. oversight, access its own frozen funds for humanitarian, non-military purchases such as medicine and food. The five jailed Iranians against whom the U.S. will dismiss federal charges were accused of violating U.S. sanctions. It should also be noted that three of them declined to be returned to Iran, thank you.

Diplomats are often excoriated for being all talk and no result, but my hat is off to the State Department hacks who cooked this plan up and pulled it off.

Bill Bettencourt, Shoreline