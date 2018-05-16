Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s willingness to abide by the 2015 nuclear agreement even without the United States, should the other five signatories agree to do so, and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif’s diplomacy are welcome acts of statesmanship.

President Donald Trump and his faction have found it politically expedient to incite a revival of American isolationism — a fever from which we have periodically suffered throughout our history. Iran, too, finds those within its own government who would turn away from the world in the name of distrust and self-sufficiency. So, in this, both nations already have something in common.

I wish Iran success in its efforts to keep the agreement alive, even as I hope for my own nation’s return to a more rational foreign policy.

Bill terKuile, Monroe