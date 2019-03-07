Re: “Foster kids at risk of homelessness, so ‘adulting’ coaches step in”:

The article highlights Washington’s hesitancy to invest in a program similar to one in Tennessee that addresses a critical issue: long-term outcomes for youth in foster care. The idea that taxpayers would be “losing” by investing in prevention of homelessness for youth aging out of foster care is absurd. What we gain by investing in our youth far exceeds the cost.

The organization Friends of the Children has a relationship-based approach where trained professionals are paired with eight to 10 young people in the child-welfare system. The results are striking: 91 percent of youth exiting Friends have no contact with the juvenile justice system.

A Harvard Business School Association of Oregon study on Friends found that for every $1 invested, the community saves $7. If spending $12,000 on a child, as Tennessee does, means they avoid incarceration, which costs Washington taxpayers $95,805 a year (according to the Justice Policy Institute), then the investment pays for itself.

When it comes to youth facing the toughest challenges, we can’t hesitate to invest.

Steve Lewis, executive director, Friends of the Children — Seattle