I urge Washington Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray not to appropriate any money for private prisons or a border wall.

Hire more lawyers and judges to clear up the backlog of people seeking refuge in this country. Vastly increase the number of work visas, and develop a workable system of keeping track of them. Increase the number of immigrants who are allowed to come here.

We have nothing to fear from people who like our country and want to be part of democracy.

Susan Shields, Maple Valley