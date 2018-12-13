I urge Washington Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray not to appropriate any money for private prisons or a border wall.
Hire more lawyers and judges to clear up the backlog of people seeking refuge in this country. Vastly increase the number of work visas, and develop a workable system of keeping track of them. Increase the number of immigrants who are allowed to come here.
We have nothing to fear from people who like our country and want to be part of democracy.
Susan Shields, Maple Valley
Most Read Opinion Stories
- Our long national nightmare is just beginning | Max Boot / Syndicated columnist
- The Burke-Gilman missing link: Real vs. alternative facts | Op-Ed
- Trump and the bitter taste of rejection | Frank Bruni / syndicated columnist
- No to whale-watching moratorium: Done responsibly, it can help our orcas survive | Op-Ed
- Yes to whale-watching moratorium: Cut the engine noise, save the orcas | Op-Ed
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.