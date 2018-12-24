To protect our air, water, forests and oceans, the global economy must transition to clean energy over the next 30 years. This huge challenge can create tens of millions of good jobs and solve our current jobs dilemma.

A “Green New Deal” to tackle global warming invests in clean energy (solar, wind), a national smart electrical grid, energy-efficient buildings, fossil-free transportation, zero-waste manufacturing, healthy forests, water management and sustainable agriculture.

We can afford this, like we’ve handled past societal challenges (the Great Depression, World War II, the federal highway system). Instead of spending on fossil-fuel company subsidies, wars and tax cuts for the rich, we can invest in green infrastructure and jobs.

Our climate dangers are so costly for our children, that we must invest now to transition to a clean energy economy.

James Little, Seattle