Re: “False prophets, false promises and the national debt”:

The Republican capacity for denial beggars the imagination. When the Democrats have the power, Republicans scream bloody murder about the deficit and how the spendthrift socialists are sentencing our children to the poorhouse. When they are in power, they routinely blow up the deficit with unfettered military spending and tax cuts for the wealthy.

Fueling their upward spiral of budget deficit and national debt is unwarranted faith in voodoo economics, the repeatedly debunked theory of trickle-down economics. A few minutes of research shows that this theory has never worked as intended.

This is contrasted by the documented success of the opposite economic system, which proves that investment in infrastructure, education, health care and worker’s rights pays actual dividends in a reduction in the misery index, growth of the middle class, and a reduction in deficits and debt.

Op-Ed author Brian Baird chides the Democrats for proposing programs that cost money and for maintaining “entitlements” that might stop paying for themselves next year. He has learned the wrong lesson from the Republican error — he wants to cut all spending. Across-the-board budget cutting is easy. Determining the right spending is hard.

Chris Daniels, Seattle