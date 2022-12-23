Re: “Rising costs, Oregon sloth demand a shrewd study of new I-5 bridge” [Dec. 19, Opinion]:

So it’s time for yet another “shrewd study” of the Interstate 5 bridge project, to make sure Washingtonians aren’t being ripped off? Ten years ago, the last proposal was killed by a coalition of senators from this state who didn’t want to pay for something most of them didn’t use much, as well as residents of Clark County, who were upset at having light rail included in the design.

You might think that as we become more aware of the harms our traditional transportation paradigms have inflicted on the planet, we’d put a huge premium on quickly developing systems that minimize auto trips wherever possible. Instead, we see the use of alarmist language that makes an elevated light rail station sound as exotic and wasteful as a plan to colonize Mars.

It’s starting to look as if, when our civilization’s obituary is written, one of the main through lines will be the inability of far too many of us to reach agreement on any course of action that doesn’t benefit us personally — and not so far in the future, either.

Richard Beck, Tumwater