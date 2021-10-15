Re: “Five I-5 rest areas to close in Snohomish and Whatcom counties over trash, vandalism” [Oct. 15, Local News]:

Finding restrooms during a pandemic continues to be a challenge. Now the state is giving in to the vandals rather than defending and protecting much needed public services.

Homeless and drug using vandals will take over these locations and destroy them. This is irresponsible! The Department of Transportation should rethink this decision.

Bob Stevens, Seattle