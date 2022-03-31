Re: “A step in the right direction: Reminders to stop for pedestrians” [March 30, Opinion]:

It is laudable that there will be focus on pedestrian safety at crosswalks. There is no excuse for drivers “blowing through” a crosswalk where pedestrians are crossing.

On the other hand, it would save lives if pedestrians would pay attention to the traffic. It is worth noting that there are many pedestrians with their eyes on their phones with no awareness of the car traffic. Making eye contact with drivers is a great habit.

Pedestrians may have the right of way when the walk signal is blinking, but unless they are paying attention, they could end up as “dead right.”

Dorothy Simpson, Redmond