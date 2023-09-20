One way we as a country could celebrate today’s International Day of Peace is to fully fund peacebuilding programs like the Complex Crises Fund, Atrocities Prevention and Reconciliation programs.

These programs are aimed at preventing mass violence, preventing genocide and advancing reconciliation between different ethnic, religious and political groups in areas subject to war. We spend so much money on our military and the military of other countries around the world. Instead, why not invest in peace?

Erica Schweizer, Seattle