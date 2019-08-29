Re: “Builder of luxury tower and tiny homes”:
Very nice to hear a developer will build 41 new tiny houses, one for each floor of a building that will provide luxury condos.
But why not step up and just put a tiny condo on every floor? Why continue to isolate low-income and high-income families? Why isolate tiny-house sheds in newly created micro poverty pockets? Shouldn’t developers be given even more incentives to integrate more low- or no-income families within new structures?
I bet a kid growing up in a condo has a better outcome than one growing up surrounded by poverty, crime and drugs.
Kevin Lohman, Bellevue
