Re: “Your insurance premiums should not rise needlessly” [Sept. 15, Opinion]:

Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler has enacted a policy that insurance companies cannot check a person’s credit rating to determine an individual’s premium for house and auto. As a result, policy holders in Washington will pay hundreds of dollars in new premium costs with no added benefits or protection.

Insurance companies understand that if a person has a low credit score, the likelihood is that they will make more claims.

Many responsible seniors live on fixed incomes and are being penalized with these price hikes that they cannot afford.

The Legislature needs to overturn this policy to protect the hard working middle class.

James W. Symmonds, Olympia