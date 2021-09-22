Re: “Your insurance premiums should not rise needlessly” [Sept. 15, Opinion]:

I heartily disagree with state Sen. Mark Mullet on using credit scores to help determine insurance rates. (Shame on him for acting more like a Republican!)

Credit rating should have no place in pricing insurance. As it is, the credit system grossly benefits those who are well off and unfairly penalizes those who are not, and has been very discriminatory in various ways. Insurance rates are going up, but that has more to do with the economic factors like the high cost of building now. Auto insurance is a major expense that is required under the law.

Raising rates on mostly poorer people to benefit those who are better off just aggravates inequality and makes it harder for poor people to make ends meet.

Leslie Jordan, Belfair